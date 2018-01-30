1/30/18 — Jim R. Heath II

Jim R Heath II, of Tullahoma, passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 42 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 2 PM at the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1 PM.
Jim was born on December 7, 1975 in Newport, RI. He loved watching sports, especially the University of Alabama football games. He was also an avid reader with his favorite author being Stephen King.
He is survived by his father, Jim R. Heath I of Franklin County; mother and step-father, Cecelia Revere and her husband, Vaughn R of Parkston, NC; and brothers, William Heath of Winchester, Matthew Heath and his wife, Kathy of Winchester, Vaughn Revere Jr of NC, Mickel Dashno and his wife, Letisha of Estill Springs and Scott Dashno and his wife, Sierra of Murfreesboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.