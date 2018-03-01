Ferrell, Austin C., of Decherd, passed this life on Sunday, December
31st, 2017 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 91. Mr. Ferrell was
born in Smithville, Tennessee to the late John R. and Ella Lee Lawson
Ferrell. He was a retired Iron Worker with Arnold Engineering Development
Center and attended Vine Street Church of God in Tullahoma. In addition
to his parents, Mr. Ferrell was preceded in death by his first wife of 51
years, Dean Ferrell; three brothers, Clifton, E.J., and Clyde Ferrell;
and his second wife, Mary Ferrell. He is survived by three children,
Edith Darnell of Decherd, Sue Edens and her husband Hubert of Tullahoma,
and Milton Ferrell and his wife Diane of Lynchburg; six grandchildren,
Renaye Walls (Dale) of Decherd, Duane Darnell (Kandi) of Tullahoma, Jeff
Edens (Sylvia) of Tullahoma, Karrie Tucker (Curtis) of Winchester,
Shannon Cauble (Keith) of Lynchburg, and Heath Ferrell (Tammie) of
Lynchburg; six great-grandchildren, Austin Walls, Justin Darnell, Kaley
Owens, Lori Searcy, Casey Tucker, and Sam Cauble; six
great-great-grandchildren, Caroline Todd, Matthew Walls, Carlie Searcy,
Caden Searcy, Jeremiah Owens and Elijah Owens; one brother, Bratten
Ferrell of Tullahoma; and two sisters, Lou Dean Miller of Munsey, Indiana
and Ruthene Swain of Winchester. Visitation for Mr. Ferrell will be held
on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm
with the funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Ronnie
Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1/3/18 — Austin C. Ferrell
