1/3/18 — Thomas Leonard McCormick, Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Leonard McCormick, Sr., age 73, of Manchester, TN will be conducted on Wednesday, January 3, 2017, at 1:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday, January 2. Mr. McCormick passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
Thomas was born in Coffee Co., TN, the son of the late Dennie and Sally McCormick. He was a mechanic, and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Thomas is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Janice McCormick; one brother, Melvin McCormick; four sister, Mary Lee Crumb, Gladys McCormick, Melvie McCormick, and Francis McCormick; and one grandchild, Kyle Kramer. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas McCormick, Jr. and Christopher (Teresa) McCormick; two daughters, Teresa (Kenneth) Dunn and Tabitha (James) Warrick; one brother, David (Judy) McCormick; two sisters, Katherine Young and Lillian Weddington; twenty-one grandchildren, Dana, Lisa, Cody, Mindy, Brittany, Thomas III, Josh, Megan, Jordan, Ryan, Riley, Dakota, Colby, Tracy, Jeremy, Mary, Balinda, Tiffany, Wesley, Cheyenne, and Madisyn; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Thomas’s name to the Leukemia Foundation, www.donate.lls.org or the Sarah Cannon Institute, 2300 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
