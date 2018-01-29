1/29/18 — Daisy Lillie Grant

Daisy Lillie Grant, of Tullahoma, passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 at her residence at the age of 84 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, January 29, 2018 at 2 PM at the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Hoover’s Grove Cemetery. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 AM.
Daisy, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late John William and Mary Ann Pitts. She was a Supervisor at Tennessee Apparel for many years. She attended the Gospel Tabernacle Church. Mrs. Grant enjoyed gardening and worked hard in her flower garden. She also enjoyed taking walks and sitting in her swing on her back patio. She enjoyed family gatherings and traveling with the Senior Citizens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Grant; brother, Norman Price and sister, Marie Bly.
She is survived by two sons, Sandy Alexander Grant and his wife, Lisa of Tullahoma and Jeffrey Lynn Grant, also of Tullahoma; two daughters, Sheila Headlee and her husband, Thomas of St. Mary, GA and Shelby Jean Mines and her husband, Jimmy of Tullahoma; brothers, James Edward Price of Wartrace, Willie Thurman Price of Bell Buckle, Melton Lee Price and his wife, Linda of Shelbyville and Roger Dale Price and his wife, Kim of Lithia, FL; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in her honor to the Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 E Lauderdale St, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
