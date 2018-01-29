1/29/18 — Charles Willis O’Neal

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Willis O’Neal, age 70 of Murfreesboro, will be held on Monday, January 29, 2018 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Mr. O’Neal passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Charles was born on August 4, 1947 in Coffee County to the late, Charles Edward O’Neal and Jo Willis O’Neal Whiteaker. He retired from the paving industry and was always proud of his work. Hunting, golfing and fishing were the things that he enjoyed, but most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survived by his son, Justin O’Neal and wife Sara; daughter, Jody Wrather and husband Michael; grandchildren, Morgan and Parker O’Neal, Harrison, Sumner and Katie Wrather; several cousins and many friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel in charge of the arrangements