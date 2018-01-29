1/29/18–Carol F. Lovely

Carol F. Lovely of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, January 27, 2019
at her residence at the age of 75 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Noble County, IN, she was the daughter of the late
Richard and Frances Pross. She enjoyed watching old sitcoms on TV, cooking
and doing crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son
Edward Earl Lovely. She is survived by grandchildren, Malachi Lovely and
Samantha Lovely, both of Manchester; brother, Bruce and sister, Deanna.
