1/28/19 — Johnny Frank Carmichael Smith

Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Frank Carmichael Smith, age 58 of Smyrna, will be conducted on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Reverend Scotty Sorrels and Reverend Chuck Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Mr. Smith passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019.
He was born on December 26, 1960 in Coffee County, TN to the late Ewell and Patsy Smith. Johnny took pride in his work as a truck driver, employed by Universal Environmental Services for the last 16 years. He also enjoyed many years of volunteer service to the Boy Scouts of America. He loved music, camping with friends and family, and learning something new every day. He was a loyal and generous husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Louanne Smith; daughter Kelsey Barber; son Joshua Smith; brother Ricky Smith; granddaughter Julianne Barber; nephews Jonathan and David Smith; and niece Rebekah Mingle.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Johnny’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Smith family.