1/27/19 — Ann Garner

Funeral services for Ann Garner, age 71 of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Garner passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Raintree Manor in McMinnville.
Ann was born on July 12, 1948 in Akron, Ohio to the late Alonzo and Thelma Dozier. She enjoyed sewing, dancing, being with her family and loved to play numerous instruments.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Garner and her granddaughter, Sheldan Hullett. Survived by her daughter, Barbara Hullett (Robert); sons, Johnny Giles (Sylvia), Brian Giles (Billie); grandchildren, Bryson Hullett, Hayden Hullett, Nikki Madrid (Frankie), Raven Adams (Wyatt), Johnathan Giles (Christel), Andrea Bumpus, Nathan Simmons, Leslie Simmons, Nikki Simmons, Candace Davis, Josh Davis; several great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Garner family.