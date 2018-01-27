1/27/18 — Elizabeth “Betty” Anna Lewis

Memorial services for Ms. Elizabeth “Betty” Anna Lewis, age 74 of
Manchester, will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at 3 PM at the
Hillsboro United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Haynes officiating.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1PM until time of service. Ms.
Lewis passed away on Monday, January 22 at St. Thomas West Hospital in
Nashville after an extended illness.
Betty was born on November 21, 1943, to the late John and Velma Rajala
LePosa in Seattle, Washington. She was retired from Bi-Lo in Manchester.
She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, sewing, and cooking. She loved to
spend time at the Manchester Recreation Center and the Manchester and
Pocahontas Community Centers. Betty was a member of the Hillsboro United
Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Betty is preceded in death by her husband
of 51 years, Kenneth Lewis, and one sister, Jeanette Lewis. She is survived
by her children, John (Valery) Lewis of PA, Debra (Shawn) Chapin of
Manchester, Scott (Colleen) Lewis of Manchester, Connie (Donald) Stone of
Manchester, and Tina (Joe) Cody of NC; sixteen grandchildren, Corry,
Bryanna, Basil, and Candace Chapin, Michael Stoneman, Coral and Thomas
Lewis, Cody and Levi Stone, Ashley Lockwood, Joshua and Tonya Keeler,
Brittany Minnis, Hunter, Brandon, and Sam Cody; and sixteen great
grandchildren, one sister, Jennifer Mozena and a host of friends.