1/27/18 — Doris Mae Gunter

Doris Mae Gunter, age 86, went to be with her Lord and reunite with her beloved husband, Vic, on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Born in Cullman, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Carter and Pearlie Mayo. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles, Ima Jean, Eva Lois, Glenn, and Curtis. She is survived by her daughters, Victoria (Mike) Bower of Ringgold, Georgia, Mary (Larry) Greene of Proctorville, Ohio, and Donna (Tim) Robertson of Chesapeake, Virginia. She was “G’ma” to her five grandchildren, David (Randi) Greene of Chesapeake, Ohio, Rachel (Isaiah) Haynie of Proctorville, Ohio, Rebekah (Gabriel) Hinerman of Louisville, Kentucky, Joy (Brian) Davis of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Janna Robertson of Chesapeake, Virginia. She had three precious great-grandchildren, Zane Haynie, Charlotte Mae Hinerman, and Quinn Greene. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Grace Roukoski of Marietta, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Doris was so thankful for her church family at New Union Baptist Church, her many friends, and so appreciative of her wonderful caregivers, Barbara, Brenda, Diana, and Sharon. She was also blessed with some special “fourth daughters”. She was an avid fan of Alabama football. Roll Tide!
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at New Union Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gunter family.