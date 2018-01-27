1/27/18 — Betty Delle Hix Merritt

Betty Delle Hix Merritt, passed this life on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at
Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age 79 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will begin receiving
visitors at 12 PM.
Mrs. Merritt was the daughter of the late Runa D and Mattie Ree Hix. She
was born on July 29, 1938 in Shelbyville, TN. She attended David Lipscomb
University and was a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. Mrs.
Merritt loved music and playing the piano. She also enjoyed volunteering
at the Walking Horse Show as a hostess. In later years, Mrs. Merritt
enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends with phone conversations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd
E Merritt.
Mrs. Merritt is survived by son, Roger Alan Merritt and his wife, Linda of
Tullahoma; daughter, Melanie Neal and her husband, Michael Shane of
Nashville; brothers, Henry Holt Hix of Shelbyville and Dan Hix and his
wife, Brenda of Tullahoma and three grandchildren, Reanna Louise Merritt,
Mattie Ree Neal and Lily Kate Neal.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.