1/26/18–Ronald Keith Keen, Sr

Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Keith Keen, Sr. age 78, of Manchester, TN will be conducted on Friday, January 26, 2018, at 6:00 PM with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the time of service. Mr. Keen passed away on Monday, January 22, 2018, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
Ronald was born in Stacy, VA, the son of the late William and Nicati Keen. He was raised by his Aunt and Uncle, Iola and George Keen, and their children, George Keen, Jr., and the late Michael Keen. Ronald was a retired veteran from the United States Air Force. He fought in the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, Ronald is also preceded in death by two brothers, James and William Keen; one sister, Aleine Hurley. He is survived by three sons, David Keen Skuse, Ronald Keen, II, and David Cooper; two brothers, Bertie and Bobby Keen; one sister, Earnestine Honaker.
