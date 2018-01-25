Rogers, David LeRoy, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
January 21st, 2018 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga at the age
of 79. Mr. Rogers was born in Hiwassee Dam, North Carolina to the late
Willard D. and Ada Wilcox Rogers. He served his country in the United
States Army and went on to work in shipping at Wisco. Mr. Rogers was a
member of Estill Springs Nazarene Church and enjoyed watching sports and
studying history. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by
his sister, Mable Robertson. Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife Patricia
Rogers of Tullahoma; two sons, Mark Rogers and his wife Tiffany of
Olathe, Kansas and Douglas Rogers of Tullahoma; one sister, Christine
Brown and her husband Fred of Willow Springs, Missouri; and four
grandchildren, Aubrey, Braylee, Cassidy and Davis Rogers. Visitation will
be held on Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
5:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 25th,
2018 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt
Hastings officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be
made to The Barfield Church Plant, c/o Estill Springs Nazarene Church,
105 Flower Lane Drive, Estill Springs, Tennessee 37330.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1/25/18 — David LeRoy Rogers
Rogers, David LeRoy, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,