1/24/18 — Onis A. Shelton

Onis A Shelton, of Lynchburg, passed this life on Saturday, January 20,
2018 at Tennova Healthcare Harton at the age of 70 years. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 11 AM at Lynchburg Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Lois Cemetery. Bro. Forrest Bryan will
officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 23, from 5 – 8 PM at
Lynchburg Funeral Home.
A native of Taft, TN, he was the son of the late James Thomas and Lucille
Walden Shelton. He was a U S Army Veteran and a member of the Lois Church
of Christ. Mr. Shelton retired from the Redstone Arsenal. He enjoyed
rabbit hunting, fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joe and
James Shelton and sisters, Mary Lois Shelton and Faye Mason.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his wife, Dara Shelton of Lynchburg; son, James
Shelton and his fiancé Angie Hitchcock of Mulberry; daughter, Angie Harris
and her husband, Larry of McBurg,TN; brothers, Charlie Shelton and his
wife, Judy of Columbia, Johnny Shelton of Summertown, Paul Shelton and his
wife, Janice of Elora, Kenneth Shelton and his wife, Loretta of Elora, Pete
Shelton and his wife, Kathy of Fayetteville and Timothy Shelton and his
wife, Michelle of Ripley, MS; special aunt, Julia Robinson of Lynchburg and
seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Camp Joy, P O Box 8192, Lynchburg, TN., 37352.
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.