1/24/18 — Geneva “Gee” Sherrill Schuster

Funeral services for Ms. Geneva “Gee” Sherrill Schuster, age 82 of
Manchester, will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 2 PM at
Central Funeral Home with Brother Dale Woods officiating. Burial will
follow in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on
Tuesday, January 23rd from 4 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Ms. Schuster
passed away on Friday, January 19th in Arkansas after an extended
illness.
Ms. “Gee” was born on May 15, 1935, to the late Hugh A. and Louise
Thurman Sherrill in Manchester. She was a retired assembly line worker
for Batesville Casket and she was of the Church of Christ faith. She
loved sports, especially Manchester’s baseball leagues, gardening, and
helping raise her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ms. “Gee” is preceded in death by three
brothers, Tommy, RL, and Hugh Sherrill, Jr. and one sister, Deloras
Reynolds. She is survived by her three sons, David (Linn) Schuster of GA,
Phillip (Linda) Schuster of LA, and Robert Schuster of Hillsboro; four
daughters, Tina Lester (Tim Baldwin) of AR, Becky (Doug) Lilienthal of
Manchester, Liz Lilienthal of Hillsboro, and Cheryl (Jeff) McCloud of OK;
eight sisters, Polly Banks and Brenda Henderson, Debbie Frame of
Manchester, Nell Jones and Nora Mantle of IL, Emma Throneberry of OK,
Becky Harryman and Teresa McCullough of Hillsboro; fifteen grandchildren,
Paige and Casie Lester, Sarah Hall, Jenifer Gooch, Jason, Michael, and
David Schuster, Deidra, Doug, and Travis Lilienthal, Tina Morton, Joshua
Schuster, Chris & Megan Schuster, and Mindi Lackey; and thirty-two great grandchildren.
