Janice Robertson Medley of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday,
January 20, 2018 at Tennova-Harton Healthcare at the age of 81,
surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Medley was born in Pocahontas, TN
to the late Andrew Holland and Zena Mae Barnes Gold. During her life,
Mrs. Medley worked in general labor at Tennessee Apparel and Genesco, and
loved working in her flower garden, and caring for her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Medley in preceded
in death by her first husband, Lester Robertson; three brothers, Edward,
Andy, and Elvis Gold; and three sisters, Artrice Saine, Beulah Perry, and
Marlene Bice. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Damron and her
husband Jent of Tullahoma, Gail Preston and her husband Gary of
Lynchburg, and Penny Anderson and her husband Chris of Manchester; one
brother, Virgil Gold and his wife Phyllis of Tullahoma; one sister,
Winona Randolph of Manchester; six grandchildren, Chris Damron and his
wife Jackie, Sarah Damron, Bret Preston and his wife Stacy, Rhiannon
Preston, Lauren Trail and her husband Ben, and Tyler Anderson; four
great-grandchildren, Lucas and Jacob Preston, and Peyton and Hannah
Trail; and special friends whom she loved like family, Jessie and
Jonathan Johnson, and John, Tiffany, and Taylor LaCook. Visitation for
Mrs. Medley will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00pm
at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Tuesday,
January 23rd, at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Brian
Nave officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1/23/18 — Janice Robertson Medley
