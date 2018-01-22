1/22/18 — Claudia Ann Owens

Claudia Ann Owens of Shelbyville, passed this life on Thursday, January 18,
2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Shelbyville at the age 75 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Monday, January 22 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lynchburg Cemetery. The family will
begin receiving visitors at 11 AM.
Mrs. Owens was the daughter of the late Claude Owen and Adele Sanders
McLaughlin. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of
Tullahoma. She loved working jigsaw puzzles and playing gin rummy. She
also enjoyed crocheting, reading and clipping coupons. She was an animal
lover and especially loved her dog, Baby Doll.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Betty
Jean Ervin and Patsy Jo Cyree.
She is survived by her husband, John Owens of Shelbyville; sons, Charles
Castile and his wife, Wendy of Normandy and Robby Castile of Hartsville,
TN; step-daughters, Cindy McGee and her husband, Russell of Wartrace, Tammy
King and her husband, Chris of Shelbyville and Lori Mitchell and her
husband, Bob of Shelbyville; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.