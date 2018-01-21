1/21/18 — Thelma Dean Grosch

Mrs. Thelma Dean Grosch, 78, passed away Friday January 19,
2018 at her home. She was born in Manchester on December 18, 1939. She was
preceded in death by her father, William Pless Clayborn; mother Mary Etta
Hobbs Henderson; sisters, Bobbie Meadows and Lucille Boyd; brother, Rusty
Clayborn; grandson, Daniel Clay Gilliam.
She was a custodian at West Wood Elementary School until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband, William T. “Buddy” Grosch; daughters,
Delores Ann (James) Goin, Manchester, Donna K. (Randy) Grosch, Decatur, TN,
Debbie Sue (Scotty) Hamby, Hillsboro and Delana Lynn (Maxie) Butler of
Hillsboro; grandchildren, Carlton and Brianna Hamby.
Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday January 21, 2018 at
the Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Viola with Minister Joel Reynolds
officiating. Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
