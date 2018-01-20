1/20/18–Ernest Earl Lindsay

Ernest Earl Lindsay of Tullahoma, TN died peacefully at home surrounded
by family on January 17, 2018 at the age of 93. Earl was born at
his family’s farm on September 4, 1924 in Alexandria, AL to Ollie Hugh
Lindsay and Ethel Lee (Sams) Lindsay. The oldest of five children,
he twice served honorably in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and
again during the Korean War. Earl first enlisted in the U.S. Navy
during World War II and earned his commission as an officer at the age of
20. After World War II, Earl put himself through college and
graduated with a double major earning Bachelor of Science degrees in both
Math and Chemistry at Jacksonville State University while also playing
baseball and basketball. He later moved to Colorado where he taught
high school math and coached basketball. Earl then moved back to
Alabama where he was three months into earning his Master’s Degree in
Chemistry at the University of Alabama when the Korean War broke
out.; At that point, he again answered our country’s call to duty by
reentering the U.S. Navy and served in combat as the Gunnery Officer on
the destroyer, USS Colahan (DD-658). After the Korean War, he met
and married the love of his life, Maxine (Harris) Lindsay. Earl
updated his career priorities and earned his Bachelor of Science degree
in Aeronautical Engineering from Auburn University. After spending
a year working for McDonnell Aircraft Corporation in St. Louis, MO, Earl
and his family moved to Tullahoma, TN in 1957 where Earl continued his
professional career as an aeronautical engineer at Arnold Engineering
Development Center (AEDC) until his retirement in 1984. AEDC is an
Air Force Material Command facility that contributed to the development
of practically every one of the nation’s top priority aerospace programs
including the Atlas, Titan, Minuteman and Peacekeeper ICBMs, the space
shuttle, space station, and Projects Mercury, Gemini and Apollo.
Earl enjoyed his time coaching several Little League baseball teams over
the years in Tullahoma. After retirement, Earl and Maxine traveled
the U.S. and abroad where his favorite trip of all was to Australia and
New Zealand. They enjoyed their season tickets to the Tennessee
Lady Volunteers basketball games. Earl was also a big Auburn
football fan and Atlanta Braves baseball fan. Earl is survived by
his three children: son Stan Lindsay (and wife Suzanne) of Tullahoma, TN;
daughter Carol Sanders (and husband Sandy) of Tucker, GA; and son Mark
Lindsay of Plainfield, IL. In addition, he is survived by his three
grandchildren: granddaughters Amber Kolkmeyer (and husband Ryan) of
Yorkville, IL; and, Aly Boomgarden (and husband Alex) of Aurora, IL;
grandson Taylor Lindsay of Tullahoma, TN; two great-grandchildren:
Addison and Aiden Kolkmeyer of Yorkville, IL; one sister, Ann Spieth of
Napoleon, OH, and the added blessings of several nieces and nephews.
Earl was predeceased by his wife, Maxine Lindsay, his brothers
Edward and Raymond Lindsay and his sister Elizabeth North.
Visitation will be held in Tullahoma, TN at Kilgore Funeral Home from
11:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, January 20th, 2018. Funeral services
will immediately follow at 12:00pm with Rev. Martin Nutter
officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the
Pat Summit Foundation (www.patsummitt.org) or to a charity of your
choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
