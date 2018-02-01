1/2/18 — Charles L. Cooper, Jr.

Mr. Charles L. Cooper, Jr 51, of Tullahoma passed Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He is the son of the late Charles L.Cooper Sr and Alberta Cooper.
He is survived by his daughter, Erica (Terry Deshields) Cooper of Manchester, TN,
Son- Roman Cooper of Tullahoma, TN
Sister -Jene Cooper of Tullahoma, TN
Brother – Canton (Angie) Cooper of Murfreesboro, TN
Two Special Friends, Jamie Anthony and Tony McMahon both of Tullahoma.
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Funeral Service
Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
MT. Zion Baptist Church
301 South Washington Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388