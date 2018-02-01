1/2/18 — Thala Joann Sweeney

Funeral services for Ms. Thala Joann Sweeney, age 80 of
Manchester, will be held of Tuesday, January 2, 2017, at 3:30 PM at Central
Funeral Home chapel with Pastor John Amspaugh officiating. Burial will
follow in Mt. Carmel cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11
AM until time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Sweeney passed away on
Sunday, December 31st at her home following an extended illness.
Ms. Joann was born on July 24, 1937, in Johnston City, IL, to the late
Arthur and Flora Anderson Parmley. She was a housewife who loved doing arts
and crafts, sewing, and was a excellent cook. She was a member of the First
Church of the Nazarene in Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Joann was preceded in death by her loving
husband of 56 years, Eugene Ervin Sweeney, and her daughter, Karen Joann
Sweeney; also preceding her in death are three brothers, Ernest, Richard,
and Charles Parmley. She is survived by her son, George Sweeney of
Manchester; granddaughter, Abriana Grace Sweeney; one brother, Millard
Parmley; and four sisters, Judy Randol, Pam Boyd, Linda Perry, and Peggy
Turner.
“My greatest enjoyment in life was my relationship with Jesus and family. I
have many other relations and friends I love that has been a blessing to my
life along the way and I am thankful for each one of them.” Joann Sweeney
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home