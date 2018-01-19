1/19/18–Frances M. Haley

Frances M Haley, formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday,
January 13, 2018 at the Bridge at Hickory Woods in Antioch at the age of 92
years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, January 19 at 1 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 18, 2019
from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Haley was the daughter of the late James and Mary Aileen Colyar Martin.
She worked as a telephone operator for many years. She was a member of the
First Christian Church of Tullahoma and had been attending the Antioch
Church of Christ. She enjoyed doing embroidery and reading. Mrs. Haley
had a “green thumb” and enjoyed working in her garden. She also loved
her
cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James
Haley; two brothers, Donald Martin and Richard Martin and one sister,
Lucille Martin.
Mrs. Martin is survived by one sister, Carol Pyle and her husband, Wayne of
LaVergne, TN; one brother, Kenneth Martin and his wife, Patsy of Manito,
IL; sister-in-law, Bridgett Martin of Tullahoma; special niece, Maribeth
Towle and her husband, Andrew of Murfreesboro; special nephew, James Pyle
and his wife, Laurie of Franklin and many other nieces and nephew.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.