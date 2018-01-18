1/18/18 — Terry Russell Grubaugh

Terry Russell Grubaugh, age 63, of Fayetteville, passed away Friday,
January 12, 2018 at his residence. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 2 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Smith’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January
17, from 5 – 8 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home.
A native of Ypsilanti, MI, he was the son of the late Kenneth Dale Grubaugh
and Mary Ruth Roland Broderick of Fayetteville. Mr. Grubaugh was a
carpenter and enjoyed doing carpentry and electrical work. He also enjoyed
fishing.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dirk
and Monte Grubaugh.
Mr. Grubaugh is survived by his mother and step father, Mary Ruth and
Robert Broderick of Fayetteville; three sons, Dennis Grubaugh and his wife,
Kim of Decatur, AL, Jamie Grubaugh of Fayetteville and Samuel Hardesty of
Michigan; half brother, Thomas Grubaugh of Fayetteville and step brothers,
Mike Jordan of Ypsilanti, MI and Andrew Broderick and his wife, Christy of
Colon, MI; half sister, Kelley Grubaugh of Ypsilanti, MI and step sisters,
Cheryl Jordan of Ypsilanti, MI and Susan Broderick of Lincoln Park, MI and
six grandchildren.
