1/18/18 — Lois Sewell Hartman

Lois Sewell Hartman of Estill Springs, passed this life on Sunday, January
14, 2018 at her residence at the age of 91 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Thursday, January 18 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at New Center Grove Church of Christ
Cemetery. Visitation
with the family will be Wednesday, January 17, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM at the
funeral home.
Mrs. Hartman was the daughter of the late William Osie and Piccola Marie
Perry Sewell. She was born on June 27, 1926. During WW II, Lois and her
sisters went to Mobile, AL and went to work making airplanes for the war.
She
was a member of New Center Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting,
collecting antiques, hunting for arrowheads, camping, fishing and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
William Douglas Hartman Sr; brothers, James and Cordell Sewell and sisters,
Margaret Waggoner and Marie Norton.
She is survived by her sons, William D Hartman Jr. and his wife, Mitzi Rae
of Estill Springs, Randy Hartman and his wife, Dee of Estill Springs and
Phillip Hartman and his wife, Michaele of Tullahoma; daughter, Connie Marie
Woosley and her husband, Claude of Moore County; nine grandchildren; twelve
great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements