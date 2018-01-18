1/18/18 — Joe Ned Brandon

Funeral services for Mr. Joe Ned Brandon, age 76 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Rick Clouse officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Brandon passed away on January 13, 2018 at Unity Medical Center.
Mr. Brandon was born on November 11, 1941 in Manchester to the late Malcolm W. and Audry Smartt Brandon. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was employed by CDS and was an Agriculture Economist for the Department of Agriculture. He loved being a grandpa, working in the yard and gardening. Joe was a great story teller, was very kind-hearted, and was always there if you needed something.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Brandon. Survived by his sons, Keven Brandon and Stephen Brandon (Shannon); daughter, Shari Brandon; sister, Shirley Swearengen; brothers, Truman Brandon, Dwight Brandon; step-son, Timothy Driver; step-daughters, Kyrsten Smith and Whitley Driver; 9 grandchildren.
