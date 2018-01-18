1/18/18 — Bethel Eli Elliott

BETHEL ELI ELLIOTT, age 87, of Manchester, Tenn., departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester following an extended illness. Mr. Elliott was born in Estill Fork, Ala. to the late Virgil Elliott and Mary Lee Owensby Elliott on December 16, 1930. Mr. Elliott was a self-employed welder and the owner of B&M Welding in Estill Springs for fifty years. He was at one time the owner of Lakeview Restaurant at Woods Reservoir. Mr. Elliott’s hobbies were fishing, welding and in his younger years, dancing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Elliott was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie. He is survived by his daughters; Joyce Anderson and husband Jesse of Manchester, Lisa Kleiner of Manchester, Connie Powers of Winchester, son, Mark Elliott and wife, Cassandra of Winchester, brothers; Luther Elliott of LaVerne, TN and Kenneth Elliott of Winchester. 14-Grandchildren, 11-Great-Grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Thursday, Jan. 18, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday immediately following the visitation. Interment will follow in the Estill Springs Cemetery.
