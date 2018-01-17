1/17/18 — Freddie Gene Waits

Funeral services for Mr. Freddie Gene Waits, age 90, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Coffee
County Funeral Chapel with J.T. Jordan and Joseph Johnston, Jr.
officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will be from 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral
home. Mr. Waits passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at McArthur
Manor in Manchester, TN.
Freddie was born in Mt. Orab, OH, the son of the late Luther Floyd and
Urah Smith Waits. He served his country in the United States Navy.
Freddie was a foreman for Unistrut and a former deputy and judicial
commissioner for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member
of Canvas Community Church and enjoyed gardening and birdwatching.
In addition to his parents, Freddie was also preceded in death by his
wife, Wilma Jean Hershman Waits. He is survived by one daughter, Heather
(Chris) Swann; two step sons, Vance Creek and Craig Nedoff; three step
daughters, Pamela (Joseph) Johnston, Sherry (Dennis) Burke, and Denise
Arnold; several brothers and sisters; and several grandchildren and great
grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Waits family.