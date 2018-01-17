1/17/18 — Florence Wilma Majors Shasteen

Florence Wilma Majors Shasteen of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday,
January 11, 2018 at her daughter’s residence in Oakwood, Georgia at the
age of 93 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, January 17 at 2
PM at the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma with burial to follow
at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will begin receiving visitors at
12 Noon on Wednesday at the church.
Mrs. Shasteen, a native of Winchester Springs in Franklin County was the
daughter of the late Joseph Travis and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Majors. She
was born on January 17, 1924. Wilma was a cosmetologist for over fifty
years and had her own shop, Wilma’s Beauty Shop for many years. Wilma grew
up attending the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and then became a
member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma. She was also a very
active member of the Eastern Star for fifty years, the Golden Circle and
the Lady Lions. She enjoyed gardening and reading.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Rex
Shasteen; son, Dale Shasteen; twin brother, Joseph Wilson Majors; brother,
Charles Anderton Majors; half-brother, Thomas Rhodolph Ray and sisters,
Mabel Jean Ervin and Mary Ruth Parkes.
She is survived by her daughters, Regina Grisham and her husband, David of
Oakwood, GA and Susan Brachetta and her husband, Glen of Tullahoma;
daughter-in-law, Nancy Shasteen of Winchester; grandsons, Curt Shasteen of
Manchester, Mark Shasteen and his wife, Ann of Winchester, Brian Shasteen
and his wife, Brooke of Tullahoma and Jeff Grisham and his wife, Bridgett
of Boca Raton, FL; granddaughters, Christy Phillips and her husband, Jason
of Murfreesboro, Mary Arnold and her husband, Terry of Buford, GA, Heather
Grisham of Ann Arbor, MI and Leah Braghetta of Mulberry; great
grandchildren, Abigail McEwen, Connor Shasteen, Alyssa Phillips, Jacob
Phillips and Ryder Smith; great great grandson, Joshua McEwen and
sister-in-law, Betty Majors of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, c/o 568 Overlook
Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma,
208 W Lauderdale St, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.