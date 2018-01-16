1/16/18 — Jackie Faye Hershman

Funeral services for Mrs. Jackie Faye Hershman, age 62, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Benny Benjamin and Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Monday, January 15, 2018, at the funeral home. Mrs. Hershman passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Jackie was born in Hartsville, TN, the daughter of the late Willard and Maggie Taylor. She was a chiropractic assistant at Cooks Chiropractic Center for 16 years. Jackie loved watching her grandchildren play sports, and loved watching UT football. She was a cheerleading coach for pop warner cheerleading for 25 years. Working with children was her passion. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Jackie is also preceded in death by her niece, Brandy Harrison. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Don Hershman; two sons, Jared (Stephanie) Hershman and Curtis (Leah) Hershman; one sister, Beverly Bush; five grandchildren, Landon Hershman, Bella Grace Hershman, Keena Seivers, Kellan Hershman, and Brysten Hershman.
