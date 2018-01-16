1/16/18 — Breezy Wyldflower McCutcheon

Breezy Wyldflower McCutcheon of Decherd, passed this life on Friday,
January 12, 2018 at the age of 3 months. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Tuesday, January 16 at 12 PM at the Church of Restoration in Cowan with
burial to follow at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery. The family will begin
receiving visitors at 5 PM on Monday, January 15 at the Church of
Restoration.
Breezy was born on September 20, 2017 in Winchester, Tennessee. She was the
daughter of Aaron McCutcheon and Allison Hall, both of Decherd. She was
preceded in death by paternal great great grandparents, John and Viola
Pendergrass and maternal great grandfather, Lonnie Morris.
In addition to her parents, Breezy is survived by brother, Blaze Micah
Sholey; sister, Gabriella Laveah Skyy McCutcheon; paternal grandparents,
Bridget Goins of Winchester and Tony McCutcheon of Kentucky; paternal
grandfather Gary Campbell of Monteagle; maternal grandparents, Monica and
Darrell Parker of Alto; paternal great grandparents, Jerry and Joann
Stephens of Winchester and Mark and Linda Hill of Estill Springs; maternal
great grandparents, Teresa Brewer of Winchester and Larry Elliot of
Winchester and several aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.