1/16/17–Wade Samuel Prince

Mr. Wade Samuel Prince, age 90 of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Manchester Healthcare Center. He was born on September 13, 1927 in Waynesboro, TN to the late Floyd and Lula Viola Prince.
Wade retired as a truck driver from Time DC. He enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Lafaye Smith; son, Michael Wade Prince; daughter, Debbie Jeffers. Survived by his wife, Eleanor Prince; son, Larry Daniel Prince; daughter, Janet Lafaye Willis; step-daughter, Debra Diane Hill; brother, Charles Edward Prince; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
