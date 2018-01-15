1/15/18 — Gene Eilece Paris

Funeral services for Mrs. Gene Eilece Paris, age 73, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Temple
Baptist Church in Manchester TN. Burial will follow in Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until
time of service at the church on Monday. Mrs. Paris passed away
unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Vanderbilt University
Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Paris family.