1/14/18 — Jeffery Verne Carlisle

Jeffery Verne Carlisle, age 55, of Manchester, beloved son of Verne and Paulette Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly at his home and went to be with his lord on December 26, 2017.
In addition to his parents, he survived by one sister, Michelle (Stephen) George; one nephew, Chase (Lyndsey) Wells; one great nephew, Keith Wells; aunt, Carol (Tom) Allen, Dara (Alex) Kelso, Jackie Lusk, Lisa Rojas, uncle; Chris Boswell; and several cousins, friends, and coworkers. He is preceded in death by one aunt Verne (Joe) Banks; grandparents Verlon (Lucille) Carlisle and Tommie (Elsie) Boswell.
He was a nursing graduate of Motlow State Community College and was a devoted and loved nurse. He was employed at Manchester Health Care Center, and for most of his career he was an emergency room nurse.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday January 14, 2018 at 3:00 PM, with Benny Benjamin officiating. Family will receive guest Sunday January 14, 2018 at 2:00 until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Jeff underwent open-heart surgery there when he was two years old and his beloved great-nephew, Keith spent a month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when he was born.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Carlisle family.
