1/13/18–Jeffrey Paul Flowers

A memorial service for Mr. Jeffrey Paul Flowers, age 60, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Jeff passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Jeff was born on July 31, 1957, in St. Louis, MO. He was a Vice President for an IT company, and a veteran in the United States Army and United States Air Force. He was a great salesman, knew how to do just about anything, and loved helping other people. Jeff was selfless, and was an amazing and loving son, father, brother, and grandfather.
Jeff is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lori Flowers; and his father, Paul Flowers. He is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey (Sara) Flowers, Nicholas Flowers, and Justin Flowers; one daughter, Samantha Flowers; his mother, Marjorie Flowers; four brothers, Stephen Flowers, Bob Flowers, Greg Flowers, and Mike Flowers; one sister, Phyllis Decker; seven grandchildren, Easton, Caden, Madden, Colston, Lawson, Stanton, and Christopher.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Flowers Family.