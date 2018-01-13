1/13/18–James Christmon

Funeral services for Mr. James Christmon, age 77, of Manchester, TN, will
be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Osborne Family Cemetery. The
family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of service on
Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Christmon passed away on Wednesday,
January 10, 2018 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Christmon family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.