1/13/18 — Charles “C.L.” Brown

CHARLES LEWIS BROWN, age 73, affectionately known to many as “C.L.” was born in Franklin County, Tennessee on October 8, 1944 to the late Elder John L. and Louvernia Brown. As The Book of Life closed on January 7, 2018 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, he transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. He was the fifth of eighteen children. C.L. was also preceded in death by three brothers Paul Brown, John Brown, Jr. and Walter Brown and two sisters, Clarece E. Burks and Stella E. Brown-Winton. He received his formal education from Hillcrest, Decherd, TN and Townsend High School, Winchester, Tennessee. While living in Tennessee, C.L. was a residential plumber and in later years while living in Michigan, he became a truck driver. He was a loyal and Faithful member of New Testament Church of God in Christ in Detroit Michigan where he played the alto saxophone. Upon relocating to Manchester, Tennessee, he became a member of New Hope COGIC where he served faithfully until his health failed. C.L. always had a pleasant smile, a word of kindness and encouragement. He was well liked among his peers and highly respected. He met no strangers and wherever you met him, you were sure to be greeted with a big smile. C.L. had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell to those he came in contact with. He had a way of making everyone smile and before you left his presence, you would be filled with much laughter and great joy.
He leaves to cherish the precious memories of his life with the love of his life his wife, Diana Brown of Manchester, daughter MoNique (Bernard) Ivory of Murfressboro, three (3) sons: C. L. Brown, Jr. of South Carolina, Stanley “Beam” (LaDrey) Brown of North Carolina and Ernie (fiancé Alexis) of Winchester. He also leaves to cherish his memories: nine (9) brothers, David Brown of Detroit, Michigan, Willie (Ola) Brown of Winchester, Benny (Louise) Brown of Detroit, Michigan, Bobby Brown of Decherd, Frank (Brenda) Brown, of Decherd, James (Shelia) Brown of Shelbyville, Eugene (Sandra) Brown of Detroit, Michigan, Samuel Brown (whom he considered to be a son) and Warren Brown of Winchester; three (3) sisters: Verna (Elder Willie L.) Bonner of Cowan, Rose (Larry) Beasley of Decherd and Effie (Jimmy) Burnett of Cowan; Special grandson, DaVonne, grandchildren: Maurisa, Jakeim, Elisha, Jonoven, Alexis Chantel, Jesurun, Kimora, Jasiah, TaNari, Ameera, Najaah, D”Angelo, Darius, DaAarron, one great grandchild, a long time friend Minister Paul Elm and Zack Brown, special friend Barbara Ann Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Mr. Brown is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 13, 2018, at the Cowan New Hope COGIC with Services to follow at 12:00 Noon, with Elder Willie Bonner, Officiating.
Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS