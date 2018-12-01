1/12/18–Bobby Joe Farris

Bobby Joe Farris, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Monday, January 8,
2018 at the age of 72 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday,
January 12, at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial at Harris
Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 PM on Friday.
Mr. Farris, a native of Winchester was the son of the late Clarence Newton
and Alice Marie Woosley. He was one of fourteen children. Mr. Farris was a
son, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, uncle and
cousin. He was an auto mechanic, a farmer and a carpenter. His friends
called him “Smilie” or “Grammer”. He worked at the Tennessee Tannery and
the Lannom Tannery for many year.
SSG E6 Farris was in the Army National Guard for over 40 years and served
in Desert Storm. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Alice
Ruth Farris; brothers, Roger Dale Farris, Clarence Farris Jr and Toby
Hayden and sisters, Margaret Ann Baker and Betty Sue Farris.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Ann York Farris of Estill
Springs; three sons, Bobby Theodore Farris and his wife, Shirley, Richard
Lee Farris and his wife, Melissa and Tracy Conrad Farris, all of Estill
Springs; daughter, Tammy Dee Partin and her fiance’, Tony Isbell of
Winchester; three brothers, John Thomas Farris and his wife, Betty of
Estill Springs; Joseph Franklin Farris and his wife, Brenda of Elkart, IN
and James Edward Farris of Greenville, TN; five sisters, Louise Lewis of
Estill Springs, Laverne Mines, Ellen Buckner and Carol Ferris of Tullahoma
and Mary Vandermark of Cowan, TN as well as 12 grandchildren and 6 great
grand children.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.