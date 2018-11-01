1/11/18 — Todd Gerald Smith

Funeral services for Mr. Todd Gerald Smith, age 44, of Beechgrove, TN will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Manchester Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the time of service. Mr. Smith passed away on Friday, January 5, 2018, at his residence.
Todd was born in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, the son of Elmer G. and Chickee “Marcelle” Smith. He worked as a security guard for Batesville Casket Company for over 13 years after graduating from Coffee County High School. Until his death he was a security guard at Heritage Farms in Murfreesboro, TN. His niece and nephews called him “Mr. Fix It” because he could fix anything.
Todd is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, George and Berta Francfort and Paul and Annie Clyde Smith. In addition to his devoted parents, Todd is also survived by two brothers, Tim (Angel) Smith and their children Andrew and Austin, and Toby (Rhonda) Smith and their daughter Kayla.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Todd’s name to any charity your choice, or you can donate to one of the following: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, alzfdn.org; or Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232.
