1/11/18 — Andrew Jackson “Jack” Luneack, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Andrew Jackson “Jack” Luneack, Jr., age 73, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Hamlet officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the service time. Jack passed away at his residence on Sunday, January 7, 2018.
Jack was born in Coffee Co., TN, the son of the late Andrew Sr. and Flossie Luneack. He worked as a maintenance man at Carrier for many years, and he attended Antioch Church of Christ as a child. Jack is a veteran for the United States Air Force, and loved collecting antiques and farming in his own time.
In addition to his parents, Jack is also preceded in death by one sister, Betty Anne Luneack; and one brother-in-law, Lyndell Duke. He is survived by his two brothers, Robert and John Luneack; one sister, Jeanie Luneack Duke; and several nieces, nephews, and extended friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jack’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or a charity of your choice.
