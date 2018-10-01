1/10/18 — Linda Mary Holder

Linda Mary Holder, of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, January 5,
2018 at the age of 77 years. Graveside Services are scheduled for
Wednesday, January 10 at 1 PM at Bethany Cemetery.
Mrs. Holder, a native of Rhode Island, was the daughter of the late William
and Mary Nason O’Brien. She was a U S Navy veteran and worked as a
typesetter for many years at IBM. After relocating to middle Tennessee she
worked in assembly at Carrier and later retired from there. Mrs. Holder was
an animal lover and worked closely with several humane societies to rescue
dogs, cats and other abandoned animals. She also enjoyed reading and
watching movies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
husband, Charles Joe Holder Jr.
Mrs. Holder is survived by four sons, Michael A Holder of Manchester, Mark
A Holder and his wife, Angela, Matthew A Holder and his wife, Tammy of
Tullahoma and Morgan A Holder and his wife, Megan of Manchester; thirteen
grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Amber, Derek, Cody, Sierra, Madison,
Elizabeth, Zachery, Jacob, Lexi, Aubrianna and Ayden and three great
grandchildren, Kylee, Jaythan and Carter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in
her honor to the Coffee County Humane Society.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.