1/10/18 — Ella S. Parker

Funeral services for Mrs. Ella S. Parker, age 91, of Bell Buckle, TN will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Chip Sekulich officiating. Burial will follow in Fox Hollow Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Mrs. Parker passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
Ella was born in Harnett Co., NC, the daughter of the late McKinley and Irene Stewart. She was the owner of Parkers Grocery Store in Beechgrove, and a member of Gossburg Community Church. She loved serving people, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Ella was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Garcier Parker; one infant daughter; and two sisters. She is survived by one son, Wickey (Pat) Parker; three daughters, Judy (Glen) Reed, Cindy Guffey (Steve) Holland, and Diane (Medford) Green; one sister, Marilyn Matthews; 17 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Ella’s name to Gossburg Community Church, 2794 Gossburg Road, Beechgrove, TN 37018.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parker Family.