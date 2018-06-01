1/06/18–Brantley Randall Bush Dickerson

Funeral services for Baby Brantley Randall Bush Dickerson, age 12 days, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Chip Sekulich officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the service. Baby Brantley passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Centennial Medical Center.
Brantley was born in Nashville, TN, the son of Adrienne Bush and Bobby D. Dickerson. Even though he was only 12 days old, he stole the hearts of his friends and family instantly. He was a true fighter, and true miracle.
Brantley is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Donnie Hamby and Terry Randall (Vickie) Bush. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Phillip and Jennifer Bush; paternal grandparents, Bobby H. (Christy) Dickerson and Stacey Chaney; two uncles, Colton Bush and Brandon Dickerson; one aunt, Samantha Dickerson; great-grandparents, Thomas and Rebecca Major, Christine and Ivan Baxter, and Jackie Farless; one very special great-aunt, Lori Bush; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and family.
Brantley, forever in our hearts and on our minds.
“What little time you were here you brought so much joy to our hearts. It’s truly amazing the hold you had on everyone’s hearts in such a very short time. We love you “Little Man”!”
