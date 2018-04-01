1/04/18–William G. Albert

William G. Albert, 73 of Manchester, TN passed away on January 3, 2018 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.
Mr. William Albert was born on January 21, 1944 in Knoxville, TN to the late William Franklin II and Genevieve Cruze. He attended Grainger Baptist church in Knoxville. William enjoyed driving a truck, playing dominos, and loved his animals.
Mr. William Albert is preceded in death by his parents; William Franklin II and Genevieve Cruze. William is survived by his loving wife Shirley Albert; two sons, Brandon Edwards and David Spears; one sister, Georgia Richards; one grandson, Landon Spears.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Albert family.