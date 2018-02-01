1/02/18–Ronnie E. Bozman, Sr

Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie E. Bozeman, Sr., age 78 of Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 12:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Mr. Bozeman passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at McArthur Manor.
Ronnie was born on July 24, 1939 in Nashville, TN to the late Eddie and Ada Bozeman. He was a former Elder at Inglewood Presbyterian Church in Nashville. He retired from Ford Motor Company after working there for over 40 years. In former years, he was a member of the masonic lodge and UAW. Mr. Bozeman loved to bowl and was a coach for his grandson’s baseball team. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Bozeman, Doug Bozeman, Leonard Bozeman, William Bozeman, Shug Bozeman. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Helen Bozeman; son, Ronnie Bozeman, Jr.; daughter, Deborah Ann Bauman; grandchildren, Brittany Banks (Stephen), Jeffrey Osman; great-grandchildren, Finnlay Osman, Scarlett Osman and Rainey Hunt; brother, Gordon Bozeman; numerous nieces and nephews.
