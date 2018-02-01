1/02/18-Bobby Joe Reed

Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Joe Reed, age 74 of
Manchester, will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at 2 PM in the
Central Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Paul Elam officiating. Burial will
follow in the Elam Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM
Tuesday, until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Reed passed away on
Friday, December 29th at The Waters of Winchester.
Bobby Joe Reed was born on January 17, 1943, to the late Houston and Mae
Phillips Reed in Hillsboro, TN. He served his country in the United States
Army for seven years. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, picking walnuts
and pecans, and watching the TN Titans.
In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by one sister,
Patricia Lowery and daughter-in-law, Pam Reed. He is survived by his wife
of 45 years, Mrs. Georgie Ann Dean Reed; sons, Terry (Melissa), Allen
(Andrea), and Tim Reed, all of Manchester; grandchildren, Blake and
Brantley Reed, Brandon and Austin Reed, Casey and Janice Reed, and Curtis
Reed; great grandchildren, Lydia, Tinsley, and Kensey.