1/01/18–Thomas Leon Zumbro

Thomas Leon Zumbro, age 57, of Manchester passed away Friday, December 29,
2017 at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was a native of Summerville,
Tennessee.
Survivors include his parents, Bobby & Nellie Thomas Zumbro of Manchester;
Sister, Susie Zumbro of Murfreesboro; Nieces & Nephews, Max (Sasha)
Wilkinson & Terra Davidson; and Great Nephew, Caden Wilkinson. Several
aunts, uncles, & cousins also survive.
Tommy was a member of the Baptist Church and was an accountant. He enjoyed
gardening and planting various kinds of fruits and vegetables.
Funeral Services will be 2 PM Monday, January 1, 2018 at First Baptist
Church of Woodbury with Bro. Wade Campbell officiating. Interment will
follow at Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester. Visitation with the family will
be from 12 Noon until the time of service on Monday, January 1, 2018 at
First Baptist Church of Woodbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodbury Funeral Home to
help the family with funeral expenses.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net