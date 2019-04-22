04/22/19 — James “Jim” Horace Featherston

Funeral services for Mr. James “Jim” Horace Featherston, age 72, of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Pat Allison and Bro. Earl Cairns officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Featherston passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence.
Jim was born in Manchester, TN to the late Lawrence and Amanda Featherston. He owned an air duct cleaning business, was a security officer, and worked as a reserve officer for Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. Jim was a very hard worker and dedicated business man. He also loved mowing his lawn, fishing and being outdoors, and visiting with his friends. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, Jim is also preceded in death by one son, Jamie Featherston; one brother, Wayne Featherston. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jan Featherston; one son, Jeffery (Amanda Anderson) Featherston; one sister, Glenna Poff; two grandchildren, Kiely and David Featherston, and one grandchild on the way; multiple nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Featherston family.