01/21/17 — Horace Virgil Stephens Jr.

Horace Virgil Stephens, Jr. passed away January 13, 2017, at NHC in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Horace was born on September 21, 1914, in Nashville, the third of five children of Horace Virgil Stephens and Margaret Jenkins Stephens. He graduated from Wartrace High School in 1932 and was Salutatorian of his class. He served two years as a seaman aboard the U.S.S. Tennessee. He attended the US Naval Academy for one quarter before dropping out in 1935 to marry his high school sweetheart, Iva Blair Allen (b. 1912, d. 1952).
Horace was a railway postal clerk on NC&SL Railroad between Nashville and Atlanta from 1936 until he transferred to a rural mail route in Tullahoma in 1957. He was a rural mail carrier on both Routes 1 and 5 out of Tullahoma until his retirement in 1978.
Horace was married to Jean Hunter (b.1925, d. 1984), the mother of David Stephens, from 1954 until 1970 . Horace and Mary Florence Bramblett were married in 1972. After his retirement he worked in real estate sales and custom house construction. He enjoyed golf and was an avid UT fan. He was a longstanding and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. He was also a Past Master of the Tullahoma Masonic Lodge #262 F&AM.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Florence Bramblett (b. 1912, d. 1996) and his son Jim Allen Stephens (b.1943, d. 2016). He is survived by two sons, Virgil (Clara) of Kingsport and David (Michele) of Franklin; stepson John Bramblett (Linda) of Huntsville AL and stepdaughter Anne Bramblett King of Tullahoma; eight grandchildren: Sandy Noonan (Tom) of Vernon Hills IL, Eric Stephens (Tanya) of Smyrna, Trisha McWright (Matt) of Nashville, McKenzie Stephens of Cleveland, Ena Shea Kohler (Chris) of Nashville, Alex Burlason (Bruce) of Nashville, Chris Calatrello (Holly) of Tullahoma and Stephen Calatrello (Jennifer) of Athens AL; seventeen greatgrandchildren: Daniel, Mark and Kevin Noonan, Isaiah and Beth Stephens, Hope, Samantha and Addie McWright, Isabelle, Gus and Liam Kohler, Max Beavers, Benjamin Calatrello, Thomas, Jack, Annie and Henry Calatrello; sister Irma Stephens Troxler of Tullahoma and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held Saturday, January 21st at the First Baptist Church of Tullahoma at 2 pm. Dr. J. Herbert Hester will officiate, assisted by Rev. Christian Watts. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 1 pm until 2 pm. Private burial services will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the library of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma, 108 East Grundy Street, Tullahoma TN 37388 or to the Tullahoma Senior Citizens’ Center, 410 North Collins Street, Tullahoma TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.