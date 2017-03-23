Ziggy’s Tree Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Tullahoma has received a $4,000 grant to continue its work.
The grant was presented by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves.
Ziggy’s Tree Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will use the grant to provide food and medical care for Tennessee’s orphaned and injured native wildlife with the goal of returning them to their natural habitat.
Ziggy’s Tree provides care for over 900 orphaned and injured wild animals every year with the goal of returning healthy animals to their free and wild lives.
Ziggy’s Tree is an all-volunteer organization and holds rehabilitation permits from both Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and US Fish and Wildlife. They specialize in caring for native species songbirds and small mammals, and also provide information to the public on living in harmony with our wild neighbors. For more information, visit their website at www.ziggystree.org or follow them on Facebook.
Ziggy’s Tree Wildlife Rehabilitation Center receives Grant
Ziggy’s Tree Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Tullahoma has received a $4,000 grant to continue its work.