“Fair Day” is this Friday, September 22. The Coffee County DARE program is honored to be sponsoring the “Youth Field Day” events for its 16th year.
Between 300-400 students will be participating in sack races, 3 legged races, basketball and football throw, a dash and relay race, tug-a-war (boys vs girls) and it is finished up with a water balloon throw.
All events are open to boys and girls ages 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12 year old.
Area students will have a great time in all their favorite type activities. In addition to the cash prizes for the top three finishers in each event, all the participants get DARE prizes each time they participate in events.
The “Youth Field Day” will begin at 11:00 am at the fairgrounds arena. There are plenty of seats available for family and friends and of course it’s free to get into the fair that time of day.
This will make the 15th year that the “Youth Field Day” trophy will be awarded to the school with the most overall winners throughout all the events. There is also a $100 prize to the school as well. The money will be used for sports / healthy activities at their school. The trophy is held at the school until next “Youth Field Day” the following year.
Sgt. Morris Vanattia, DARE Instructor, is asking for anyone willing to assist with line judging, cheering, etc. is welcome to come out and help.
Youth Field Day events at the Coffee Co. Fair is Friday
